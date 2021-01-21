Enhance Your Big Game Experience with TooJay’s Deli’s Game Day Bundle

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nothing says Game Day more than party platters of piled-high sandwiches. Be the MVP of the Big Game with TooJay’s Deli’s Game Day Bundle.

Available now, TooJay’s Game Day Bundle feeds eight to 10 people and offers an assorted signature sandwich platter, potato salad, Cole slaw, pickles, a dessert platter with TooJay’s signature sweets, condiments, plates, utensils and napkins.

The Game Day Bundle is available for takeout or contactless curbside pick-up. Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or call their nearest location to place an order. Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website. Delivery is also available on orders of $50 or more. Delivery times are limited so orders should be placed in advance. Guests are encouraged to call their nearest location for delivery details.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

