End a meal at Mordecai with whiskey, in the glass or laced into dessert, for Restaurant Week

A big draw of dining at Mordecai for Chicago Restaurant Week is the excuse to visit the remade Wrigleyville — after a few years of frenzied construction, Clark Street is lined with new upscale dining, fancy hotels and apartment complexes.

Mordecai is surprisingly intimate for being across the street from the glittering Wrigley Field sign, tucked behind a floor-to-ceiling sliding door off the lobby of Hotel Zachary.

For Chicago Restaurant Week, Mordecai is serving a three-course dinner ($36), none of whose options is available on the regular menu — so the promotion is your only chance to try these dishes. Choose from two options for the first course, three for the second and two for the third.

The roasted cauliflower soup is presented in a minimalist fashion, but don't let appearances fool you: The light and creamy puree is nutty and earthy, with droplets of sherry vinegar adding a sweet acidity, and savory granola contributing a chewy texture. But if you're not against having something cold in negative-degree weather, the wedge salad is the clear winner for the first course. Two crunchy iceberg lettuce quarters are covered with a generous drizzle of creamy blue cheese dressing, with nuggets of the funky cheese adding even more creaminess. Salty, smoky bacon bits and bright pickled red onion further seal the deal.

For the second course, the brown ale-glazed pork country ribs are a melt-in-your-mouth delight that render a knife basically useless. While the center is a bit dry, that’s easily remediated with a hearty scoop of the cheesy, buttery popcorn grits. Our server shared that white cheddar was the secret. Accompanied by the crunchy braised greens and excess brown ale glaze, the savory dish works harmoniously in texture and flavor. While the seared skate wing may seem like a more interesting choice, we found the light fry a little oily and the paprika aioli oddly sour.

With a strong whiskey program, it would be odd for Mordecai not to serve anything for CRW with the amber liquid. Thankfully, you get a taste in the dessert course. Opt for a 1.5-ounce pour of Very Old Barton Bottled in Bond or a butterscotch pudding that my companion described as "putting the scotch back in butterscotch." If you have a sweet tooth, go for the latter. With chocolate lace that's reminiscent of grown-up Oreo cookie crumbles, the butterscotch pudding tastes strongly of brown sugar, vanilla and butter with a hint of salt and has the texture of melted ice cream, but in a good way. However, it's the scotch flavor lacing each mouthful that provides the opportunity for a taste of Mordecai’s spirit program, even if you're not a big drinker.

From the comforting American-inspired fare to the warm dining room to the romantic hideaway feeling of the sliding door and sliding bar panels, Mordecai is a safe bet for Restaurant Week.

3632 N. Clark St., 773-269-5410, mordecaichicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 7. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

