Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

End of the Lipinski era: A 45-year political reign on Chicago’s Southwest Side comes to a close

January 2, 2021 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Bill Ruthhart, Rick Pearson
Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune

Dan Lipinski, William Lipinski face end of a 45-year political reign on Chicago’s Southwest Side