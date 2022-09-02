Encinal Brands Pays Tribute to Franchisees on National Franchise Appreciation Day

Franchisees propel The Buffalo Spot® and Blue Burro® to rapid expansion throughout California and the Southwest

Garden Grove, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With National Franchise Appreciation Day celebrated on Saturday, September 3, Encinal Brands LLC is saluting all of its franchisees and owners who have helped the quick-service restaurant group become one of the fastest-growing brands in California and the Southwest. CEO and founder Ivan Flores said guidance and support for franchisees has resulted in the launch of new locations throughout California as well as Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, with an additional 150 restaurants planned nationwide in the next five years. Flores said none of it would be possible without the determined entrepreneurs who have made The Buffalo Spot and Blue Burro successful destination spots.

“The most important reason we are experiencing phenomenal growth is due to the loyalty, hard work, and perseverance of our franchise owners,” Flores said. “We appreciate all of them and consider them members of the family. It’s an honor to work with them every day and watch their businesses grow.”

According to IBISWorld and other restaurant industry sources, the Mexican Restaurant Industry in the U.S. is growing at a rate of 7% in 2022. Flores said the figures are expected to continue spiking in the next five years, making it an opportune time to explore franchise opportunities with Encinal Brands. Omnar Picado, a multi-unit franchisee with restaurants in Pico Rivera and Victorville, California, said the guidance and support he has received from Encinal Brands has been a godsend since his first opening.

“I remember the first time I walked into The Buffalo Spot,” said Picado. “My impression was how clean, modern, and sleek the design was, and it just caught my eye! Today, what I really like about The Buffalo Spot is our menu. It’s a simple menu, but we have something for everyone. My journey as a Buffalo Spot owner has been a good one because corporate has been there for me every step of the way. This makes me feel very comfortable and secure in the franchise that I joined.”

Flores said he is giving a special shout out to all the Encinal Brands franchisees at more than 40 locations, including the following multi-unit owners:

Omnar Picado : Montebello, Norwalk, Victorville, Pico Rivera (CA)

: Montebello, Norwalk, Victorville, Pico Rivera (CA) Hilario Raygoza : Chino Hills, Moreno Valley, Riverside, Rialto, Colton (CA)

: Chino Hills, Moreno Valley, Riverside, Rialto, Colton (CA) Karlos Flores : Inglewood, Watts, Crenshaw (CA)

: Inglewood, Watts, Crenshaw (CA) Juan Andres Alonso : Lemongrove and National City (CA)

: Lemongrove and National City (CA) Max and Rocio Veloz : Tolleson and Goodyear (AZ)

: Tolleson and Goodyear (AZ) Emmanuel Garduno: Carson, Torrance , Bixby Knolls (CA)

Flores added that he believes becoming an entrepreneur and owning a restaurant franchise is something that anyone can achieve with enough determination. He a perfect example of a self-made man who rose from humble beginnings in Mexico to CEO of one of the fastest-growing restaurants groups on the West Coast and in the Southwest.

“When I was growing up on my grandfather’s ranch in Mexico, I dreamed of owning a restaurant, even though sometimes we didn’t know where our next meal was coming from,” he recalled. “Without a high school education or any other advantages. I taught myself everything I needed to know, and eventually my determination paid off. Now I am building a wonderful legacy for my family, and all our franchise owners are doing the same for their families as well. Together, we are disrupting the Mexican food industry with our distinctive approach that fuses traditional family recipes with modern menu items.”

About Encinal Brands

Restauranteur and entrepreneur Ivan Flores never wavered from his childhood dream of owning a Mexican restaurant business. He began by opening a restaurant, El Encinal, and learned from his experience designing and managing the store. After closing El Encinal in 2013, he began sketching out plans for a new Mexican fast casual franchise. Thanks to his vision and persistence, the first Blue Burro opened in 2019 in Long Beach and was an immediate hit, followed by Tacomasa in Long Beach, featuring the authentic flavors of Tijuana. Today, Encinal Brands has 40 restaurants in four states with expansion planned throughout 2027. For more information on franchising, visit https://thebuffalospotfranchise.com .

