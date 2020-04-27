Empty Seats, Full Heart: East Coast Wings + Grill Grateful for Community Connections

Family Dining Franchise Focuses on Positives “Outside Our 4 Walls”

Winston-Salem, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) For East Coast Wings + Grill , a full-service family-dining franchise that spotlights buffalo wings, the COVID-19 pandemic is serving as a huge reminder of the importance of community connection. While the typical buzz inside the restaurants may be on hold to help flatten the curve, ECW+G locations have been active in a constant mode of giving and receiving with their respective communities.

After enhancing safety and sanitation standards and pivoting to a curbside take-out and delivery model, ECW+G has been delivering meals to hospitals workers, fire fighters, animal hospitals and other essential workers. The brand implemented a 20% discount plus free delivery for hospital workers and first responders for call-in orders and began promoting #ServiceIndustryWeekend for anyone in the restaurant or hotel industry to bring in their paycheck stub to receive 20% off their order.

“My heart is full,” said Sam Ballas, CEO of the 36-unit restaurant franchise. “Everyone has pulled together, from our franchisees to their staff and the community to support one another. “We’ve seen the care and support reciprocated. Members of the community are continuing to not only patronize us, but by sharing photos on social media showing how our wings and family-pack meals are becoming a part of their quarantine life.”

Ballas wants to thank his corporate team, franchisees and their teams, frontline workers and patrons throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Philadelphia and Tennessee where ECW+ G locations remain open and operating via curbside, carryout or delivery.

“Community has and always will be in our DNA,” Ballas noted. “Through years of sponsoring local sports teams, partnering with schools, hosting fundraisers, donating to local food banks across the southeast and so much more – the ties our franchisees have built with their communities is absolutely what’s propping them up throughout this crisis. This is a challenging time for everyone, but what’s pulling us all through is the resiliency of our teams and the rallying together of the community.”

