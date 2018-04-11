Emporiyum will not be held in Baltimore this year

The Emporiyum will skip its annual appearance in Baltimore this year.

The event, which for the past three years has brought together 100 local and national food and drink vendors in a market-style gathering, will not return in 2018.

Co-founder Sue-Jean Chun has been on maternity leave since January, and she said spending time with her growing family took time away from creating the event. Most of the planning takes place during the first few months of the year.

“It’s really difficult to take the first couple months of the year off,” she said. “The event itself takes a good four to five months to plan.”

The Emporiyum was first held in Baltimore in April 2014, and is typically held twice a year (the spring event in Baltimore is followed by a November event in Washington). Chun said the D.C. event is expected to go on in 2018.

She hopes to revive the Baltimore event in 2019. The event, which is run by Chun and co-founder Mindy Schapiro, coincided with Light City last year. Chun said she likes the idea of providing something to do during the day for Light City attendees who come for the festival’s nighttime activities.

About 6,500 people have attended each of the Emporiyum’s previous events, and Chun said she’s always on the hunt for spaces (between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet) that can accommodate the crowd. The event has previously been held in a former Best Buy in the Inner Harbor and in an old H&S Bakery warehouse in Harbor East.

As she and Schapiro look to build on the Emporiyum, she said they’re considering hosting a Friday-night preview party ahead of the two-day weekend market when it returns in Baltimore. The preview event was a hit in D.C. last fall.

And she hasn’t ruled out expanding to other cities.

“It’s always on our mind,” she said.

