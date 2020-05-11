Empire Outlets Expands Food & Beverage Portfolio with Opening of Clinton Hall Beer Garden this Summer 2020

Located Along the North Shore Waterfront, NYC’s First and Only Outlet Destination Will Welcome the Popular SupercraftTM Beer Hall that Offers Visitors Seasonal Craft Beer, Award-Winning Burgers and Interactive Games with Responsible Social Distancing Measures in Place

Staten Island, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) As NYC’s first and only outlet destination and open-air 250,000 square-foot development, Empire Outlets announces the upcoming opening of Clinton Hall this summer as part of its food and beverage expansion, located along the Staten Island waterfront and steps away from the free Staten Island Ferry Terminal. As a SupercraftTM beer hall where each beer is served precisely to the Brewmaster specs thanks to an on-site Flux Capacitor, Clinton Hall at Empire Outlets will be the brand’s first Staten Island location and its sixth location in New York City, joining other locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

“While Empire Outlets has been temporarily closed to be in accordance with the mandate from New York State and our elected and health officials, we are looking forward to reopening and welcoming our guests back to our waterfront destination with the opening of Clinton Hall, offering locals and visitors alike an award-winning casual dining and entertainment opportunity and building upon the North Shore revitalization, while implementing responsible social distancing measures as part of the new normal,” said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners and developer of Empire Outlets.

Clinton Hall at Empire Outlets will open in two phases, with the opening of its 4,000 square-foot outdoor space that will overlook downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn as the first phase opening, followed by a 6,000 square-foot indoor space as the second phase of opening.

As part of its social distancing and health safety protocol measures, Clinton Hall will implement a variety of guidelines for operation including temperature checks of staff and guests upon arrival; providing masks as part of the server’s uniforms; enforcing limited capacity and ensuring patrons are seated six feet apart from each other; offering disposable and/or digital menus, disposable cups and hand sanitizing stations throughout the space; providing guests the opportunity to “checkout” games in order to keep track of them and ensuring that each game is fully sanitized in between each use; and more.

“Clinton Hall has become a household name in SupercraftTM beer and it will soon become a household name to other Metropolitan cities across the United States. This year, we are committed to continuing our expansion in the Big Apple, with the upcoming opening at Empire Outlets being our biggest to date and our sixth location across three boroughs,” said Aristotle “Telly” Hatzigeorgiou, CEO of The Lure Group.

Clinton Hall will feature nearly two dozen draft selections, including local Staten Island brews such as Flagship Brewery, which use the latest in advanced-beer technology with an on-site Flux Capacitor to guarantee the perfect pour every time, an assortment of crafty cocktails such as the Spicy Margarita, along with Clinton’s Hall’s exciting and playful take on all the beer hall classics by Executive Chef Darryl Harmon . Those takes include the famed Double Smashed Burger, which took home the People’s Choice Award at the New York Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash in 2018 and its most popular dessert, over-the-top WTF Waffles. Visitors to Clinton Hall will also be able to enjoy a variety of live entertainment and classic games such as oversized Jenga, Connect 4, and other classics.

Clinton Hall at Empire Outlets is one key piece of the 40,000 square-foot F&B portfolio at NYC’s first outlet destination. Upcoming F&B openings include MRKTPL, Staten Island’s first-ever artisanal food hall; Wasabi, an upscale sushi and hibachi restaurant; Bake Culture, a popular Taiwanese bakery; and more. Other eateries currently available at Empire Outlets include Shake Shack, Häagen-Dazs, Starbucks and Wetzel’s Pretzels, as well as rotating food trucks and local business pop ups for various seasonal events including Cousins Maine Lobster, Mac Truck, Pastry Lovers Choice, Waffles de Lys, Empanaderia, Maglione’s Italian Ices and Blaze Jamaican.

Empire Outlets is home to dozens of retailers including its anchor tenant Nordstrom Rack, Aerie, American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic Factory, Brooks Brothers Factory, Columbia Factory, Cotton On, Crocs, Gap Factory, Guess Factory, H&M, iOPTICS, Jewelers on Fifth, Jockey, Johnston & Murphy Factory, Levi’s Outlet, Lucky Brand, Nike Factory, Old Navy Outlet, Parfum Europa, Samsonite, U.S. Polo Association and additional premier brands.

Accessible by various methods of transportation, Empire Outlets is located steps from the base of the St. George Terminal of the Staten Island Ferry – a mere 20-minute ferry ride from Manhattan available at no cost to riders.

For more information, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com , and follow on Facebook @EmpireOutletsNYC , Twitter @EmpireOutlets and Instagram at @empireoutlets .

About Empire Outlets

When fully completed, BFC Partners’ Empire Outlets will be an approximately 340,000 square foot retail complex, comprised of designer outlet retailers and a variety of restaurants and cafes. BFC Partners will also build a 1,250-space structured parking garage below the retail component to accommodate commuters and tourists alike. Designed by SHoP Architects, Empire Outlets features expansive open corridors to the water, contemporary materials reflective of the industrial waterfront, and a sweeping sustainable green roof visible from the harbor. Celebratory vertical circulation elements such as grand staircases, elevators, and streamlined escalators guide shoppers as they move from the waterfront up to Richmond Terrace, creating a dynamic and easily navigated pedestrian experience. For more information about Empire Outlets New York City, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com . Find us on Twitter @EmpireOutlets and on Instagram at @empireoutlets .

About Clinton Hall

Clinton Hall takes its inspiration from the historic Castle Clinton in Battery Park that was the site of America’s first beer garden in 1824. The Lure Group’s owner Aristotle Hatzigeorgiou opened Clinton Hall’s first location steps away from Battery Park on Washington Street in 2013. The SupercraftTM beer hall has grown in popularity ever since and now has five thriving locations with a sixth opening at Empire Outlets in Staten Island this May, which will mark their expansion into four of New York City’s five boroughs. Clinton Hall’s motto is Great Beers, Great Food, Great Times and that’s delivered through a constantly changing selection of rare SupercraftTM offerings to surprise and delight even the most knowledgeable beer lover. Each beer is served precisely to the Brewmaster specs thanks to an on-site Flux Capacitor, the most advanced beer technology available that regulates draft pressure, resulting in the perfect pour every time. In the kitchen, Executive Chef Darryl Harmon’s menu re-imagines American classics with a playful and innovative edge. Their Double Smashed Burger even took home the People’s Choice Award at the New York Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash in 2018. Clinton Hall is also known for its extensive collection of complementary games ranging from oversized Jenga and Connect 4, to Uno and Cards Against Humanity played on the beer hall’s communal tables, which are meant for reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. www.clintonhallny.com .

Empire Outlets Media Contacts:

Shin-Jung Hong, ShinJung@nicholaslence.com, Cell: 617-413-7880

Josh Knoller, Josh@nicholaslence.com, Cell: 201-294-9586

Clinton Hall Media Contact:

Marie Assante, Marie@AssantePR.com, Tel: 917-837-0755