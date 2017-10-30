Emojis spark furious Twitter debate: Where does the cheese go?

Today, I learned that people are very passionate about burger assembly. A tweet by Thomas Baekdal has gone viral, noting that Google’s emoji for a burger has the cheese under the meat while Apple’s emoji has the cheese on top of the meat. The #burgeremoji discussion has become heated, bringing in videos and photos from top chefs to prove that their way is the definitive way.

Nick Kindelsperger, my fellow Food and Dining reporter, offers this take: if the cheese were to be on the bottom bun, it would protect the bread from getting soggy from the meat’s juice. However, he adds, this would add a step of melting the cheese in broiler because you can't place the cheese on the burger while it's still cooking to melt it.

But Kindelsperger is also the kind of person who puts the lettuce, onion and tomato under the meat, calling it the “scientifically proven way for structural integrity.”

I’m not so sure he can be trusted.

The internet agrees with me, saying that a burger stacked Kindelsperger’s way is “insane.”

“Lettuce on the bottom is an abomination,” one commenter said.

Some commenters have said that having the lettuce on the bottom is also supposed to protect the bun from errant meat juices, while others say that it should be at the top. Another person suggested that the lettuce is typically on the top of the burger so people can remove it entirely.

But the many concerned internet citizens agreed that neither the Google emoji nor the Apple emoji is as bad as the Samsung emoji, which places the lettuce between the meat and the cheese.

Kindelsperger offers a compromise: As long as the cheese is melted, it doesn’t matter where it goes. Meanwhile, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai is on the case.

