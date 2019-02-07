Emmaus Farmers Market opens Sunday at new location

On Sunday the Emmaus Farmers Market will be in full swing at its new location.

The market — now in its winter season — moves to Triangle Park, at Fourth and Main streets in the center of the borough. The market had been in the parking lot of BB&T at 235 Main St. for years, but the branch closed, forcing the market to move.

During the winter season, which runs through the end of April, the market runs from 10 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Sundays of the month. You’ll find local produce, eggs and dairy, as well as fresh-baked bread and baked goods, local wine and spirits and more.

For those looking to stop by to shop Sunday, you can continue to park at any open spaces along the side streets surrounding the Triangle as well as at some of the local businesses including Baked, Schantz Funeral Home and Wells Fargo.

At a borough council meeting last month, officials said they are hopeful the market’s move to the Triangle will turn out to be beneficial, both for the market and the business district. At the bank parking lot, the farmers market was about two blocks away from the business district while the Triangle is directly in the middle of the district. Most successful farmers markets across the country are based in the middle of the business district. (Case in point: the Easton Farmers Market, the nation’s longest continuously running farmers market, is based at Centre Square during its regular season.)

The Emmaus Farmers Market has been a Sunday tradition and is one of the few markets in the Valley held year-round. The regular season, which begins May 6, will be the market’s 16th season. (The regular season is held May through November and runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.)

Info: emmausmarket.com. Also, follow the market on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

