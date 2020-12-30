DONNA FISHER / THE MORNING CALL
Emmaus Borough Hall closed after COVID-19 outbreak

December 30, 2020
Michelle Merlin
Emmaus' borough hall is closed until Jan. 11 after employees tested positive for COVID-19.