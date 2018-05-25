Emmaus Bakery closed for health violations; plans to reopen Saturday

The Emmaus Bakery on Wednesday was shut down due to health violations, including unsanitary conditions, but state officials say it resolved all serious issues. The bakery plans to reopen 7 a.m. Saturday.

The popular 415 Chestnut St. business, known for its large doughnuts and custom cakes, was closed by order of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services for violations that “constitute an immediate danger to public health or safety.”

It’s rare that a retail food establishment’s violations force the Department of the Agriculture to shut it down, an official said.

Among the 20 violations were five repeat violations, including active ant activity observed on walls at the doughnut fryer and work table area, along with evidence of rodent feces around the floors of the entire bakery and mixing bowl area.

Other violations included a clogged handwash sink in the employee bathroom; a can of bug spray on a counter next to bread; open uncovered overflowing trash cans near a doughnut fryer; and walls behind work tables that were crumbling, flaking, falling apart and had a buildup of black mold.

The business was reinspected Friday morning and cleared to reopen, according to Shannon Powers, deputy communications director for the state Department of Agriculture.

Two violations remained, but they were minor and did not pose an “imminent health risk,” she said.

“The inspector was back today and gave us a clean bill of health,” Robert Erdossy, who has operated the bakery since 2010, said in a telephone interview Friday. “We had some minor issues that needed to be corrected, and they were.”

Regarding the ant problem, Erdossy, of Moore Township, said it “doesn’t take a lot” for a violation to be issued. “It shouldn’t happen, but unfortunately, it did,” he said. “It’s Mother Nature. You have doors opening up all the time.”

Erdossy apologizes to customers and hopes they will give the bakery another chance.

“I’m embarrased that it happened,” Erdossy said. “But like I said, we fixed the problem. It was about a 48-hour turnaround that we were allowed to be back open.”

Will Nichols, a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, said all Pennsylvania retail food facilities are required to be inspected without notice at least once per year.

“In the case of food safety complaints, those businesses we definitely follow up on with an unannounced inspection,” he said.

It’s rare that the Department of Agriculture closes a retail food establishment due to health and safety violations, said Nichols, noting there are only about a couple dozen instances of that statewide annually.

Emmaus Bakery was established in 1934. It was originally known as Shadler’s Bakery under its first owner, John Shadler.

The Zayaitz family took over in 1963 before selling it to Erdossy in 2010. According to the Emmaus Bakery website, Erdossy has worked in a bakery since he was 13 years old.

