Emeril's restaurant to close at Universal CityWalk

Emeril’s Orlando, the long-standing restaurant at Universal CityWalk helmed by famed chef Emeril Lagasse, will close its doors for good this summer.

The restaurant staff was told Tuesday that the final day of operation will be July 7, a spokeswoman confirmed. Emeril’s has 108 employees at the CityWalk location.

“We have deeply enjoyed the opportunity to serve our loyal guests and are immensely appreciative of our entire staff for their dedication and service,” Lagasse said in a statement. “I am thankful to the entire team at Universal CityWalk for their valued relationship and for the opportunity to operate here.”

No reason was given for the closure. The restaurant opened with the rest of Universal CityWalk in 1999.

“Emeril’s has been a special part of Universal CityWalk from the beginning,” said Tom Schroder, a spokesman for Universal Orlando. “We are sad to see them go, but we respect their decision. We’ve enjoyed our relationship with Emeril and his entire team, and we are thankful for the years of great dining and great service they’ve offered our guests.”

This will be the second of Lagasse’s restaurants to close on Universal property in less than eight months. Tchoup Chop, an Asian-Polynesian-themed restaurant inside Loews Royal Pacific Resort, closed Dec. 31.

Emeril’s employees will be able to apply for other positions at Universal, Schroder said.

The restaurant has a prominent location at CityWalk, facing the lagoon and theme parks, standing next to the Margaritaville restaurant. It’s too early to say what might land in that spot, Schroder said.

Lagasse has four restaurants in New Orleans, three in Las Vegas, three in Bethlehem, Pa., and one in Miramar Beach that opened last year.

dbevil@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5477; Twitter: @ThemeParks