Emeril's Chop House reopens with new look and menu at Sands Bethlehem

Emeril’s Chop House, the modern American steakhouse forged with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s “distinctive culinary style,” reopened on Thanksgiving with a revamped look and menu at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem.

A new navy blue, burgundy, gray and tan motif is prevalent throughout the remodeled restaurant — from the carpeting and drapes to the upholstered furniture and wallpaper.

The renovations, which began in late September, also included repositioning glass chandeliers to the center of the dining room.

“Pretty much everything’s new besides the chandeliers,” Sands Bethlehem spokeswoman Julia Corwin said at a press event Tuesday.

“We freshened everything up and also opened up the space,” general manager Jason Lonigro echoed. “With the old layout, we had two giant wine towers in the middle, so we moved one of those against the wall and we’re building a reserve cellar in the back of the restaurant.”

The restaurant, offering seating for around 215, was redesigned to feature an area that can be sectioned off with frosted doors to accommodate private parties of up to 40.

The bar area also got a makeover with a new granite bar top, half-circular banquette and counter seating overlooking the gaming floor.

Eight new rotating draft wines are available, and a new cruvinet offers six high-end wines by the glass. A signature cocktail list will expand within the next few months.

“We’re also trying to be as earth-friendly as possible — from paper straws to our wine kegs, which are either plastic and recyclable or stainless steel and reusable,” Lonigro said.

A large decorative wooden piece hanging from the bar’s ceiling was removed, and a new divider with rectangular glass panels was installed between the entrance and dining room.

Existing metal sculptures wrap around the restaurant’s entrance, which features new black, gray and white geometric tile flooring.

“They went with more of an art deco look that is more neutral in its palette,” Corwin said.

Foodies will be excited to learn that executive chef Victor Bock, chef de cuisine Tyler Baxter and a handful of sous chefs collaborated to create a menu that is roughly 75 percent new.

The restaurant’s prime New York strip, Hartley Farms filet mignon and other steaks have not changed.

“Our core steaks, which are what we are known for, have remained the same,” Bock said. “All of our other signature entrees, as well as our signature appetizers and salads, are either entirely new or have been modified.”

Some of the updated dishes include grilled octopus, day boat scallops, beef tips with housemade risotto, rye crusted salmon and braised veal osso bucco, which Bock labels a “great wintery comfort food.”

Some of the new dishes include herbed mascarpone gnocchi, pan-seared halibut, barbecue-rubbed smoked half chicken and truffled potato and leek pierogies, which were crafted in response to the pierogie’s popularity in the area, Bock said.

“I’m an appetizer guy,” Bock said. “I like to order four, five or six appetizers. I really like the seared tuna on charred bok choy cabbage. We’ve also retooled our steak tartare, which is incredible.”

Sands Bethlehem president Brian Carr said he is “very happy” with the changes.

“It’s tough to keep up as one of the best steakhouses in the Lehigh Valley,” Carr said. “You have to constantly re-invent yourself, but that’s what we do. We continue to raise the bar.”

In addition to the eight-year-old Emeril’s Chop House and one-year-old Emeril’s Fish House, Sands Bethlehem also houses another Emeril Lagasse restaurant: Burgers and More by Emeril, which opened in 2009.

Emeril’s Chop House is open 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 877-726-3777; pasands.com/dining.

