Emeril's Chop House hosting four-course dinner with Woodford Reserve cocktails

Join Emeril’s Chop House at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem for a four-course dinner accompanied by Woodford Reserve-inspired cocktails and whiskey, 7 p.m. Aug. 31.
Guests will receive a Woodford Rock n’ Rye welcome cocktail followed by the following courses: salad of country ham featuring pickled plum, mache, blackberry vinegar, grated egg and smoked aioli, with a Blackberry Smash (Woodford bourbon, chocolate mint, lemon bitters, blackberry and demerara); shrimp boil, featuring crisp potato, sweet corn pudding, andouille broth and pickled okra, with a Mass Appeal (Woodford rye, orange marmalade, lemon, herbed picpoul syrup, aquafaba and herbstura); “low country” fried steak featuring slow-roasted cabbage, scallion, Johnnycakes and togarashi, with a Bourbon Punch (Woodford double oaked, Jamaican rum, lemon sherbert and green tea); and slow-roasted peach “pie” featuring pecan crumble, bourbon caramel, spiced mascarpone and powdered sugar, with a Moment of Truth (Woodford batch proof, walnut-sherry syrup, cigar essence and peach bitters).
Tickets, $85, do not include tax or gratuity. Reservations: 877-726-3777.
