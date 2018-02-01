Emeril to return to the 2018 Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse will be back to kick it up a notch at this year’s Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale Monday for the ninth annual event, which will be held June 1-3 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The festival showcases cuisine from the region's top restaurants as well as offerings from vineyards and distilleries from all around the world, as well as cooking demonstrations and workshops. The event is hosted by the Sands Bethlehem Event Center and Northampton Community College in partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Lagasse will once again kick off the festival with a cooking demo June 1 as well as announce the NCC students who have won highly competitive externships to work in his New Orleans restaurants. Each year, six students from NCC’s culinary and hospitality management program receive all-expenses-paid externships to gain invaluable experience honing their skills in the acclaimed chef’s kitchens.

Lagasse is a pioneer in the world of celebrity chefs and arguably one of the most recognizable names in food.

A James Beard Award winner, Lagasse is the author of 19 cookbooks, star of several TV shows including Amazon Prime's "Eat the World with Emeril," Food Network's long-running "Essence of Emeril" and "Emeril Live" as well as Bravo's "Top Chef." Chances are you’ve heard someone use his catchphrases "Bam!" and "Kick it up a notch.” He is owner of a dozen restaurants across the country, including three in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, his only East Coast sites.

Each day of the festival will also feature the area’s top chefs leading cooking demonstrations, wine seminars highlighting notable experts and live music. More than 50 wines from around the world will be available for guests to sample.

The festival's signature event is the Grand Tasting, which will run 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 and 3. A new ticket option will allow guests to buy early access VIP tickets and gain entrance to the festival at noon. Guests will enjoy plates from Emeril’s most popular eateries as well as the region’s most prestigious restaurants along with an impressive array of fine wines from around the world.

DETAILS

Ninth annual Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival

* What: The festival showcases cuisine from the region's top restaurants as well as offerings from vineyards and distilleries from all around the world, as well as cooking demonstrations and workshops.

* When: June 1-3

* Where: Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

* Tickets go on sale Monday: $85 for advance purchase, or $100 the day of the event. VIP access tickets are $100 for advance purchase and include early entry before general public tickets as well as access to the Champagne and Spirits Room. VIP tickets cost $115 the day of event. Chef Emeril Lagasse demonstration: $75

Tickets, info: lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com or at the Sands Event Center box office.

