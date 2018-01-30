Emerging Franchises works with Fóumami Asian Sandwich Bar on National Expansion

(RestaurantNews.com) Fóumami is an Asian sandwich bar that serves up soups salads and sandwiches. Originating in 2010 Michael Wang, the Founder, always had a vision to franchise the brand once they perfected their systems and recipes. Late in 2017 Fóumami introduced their franchise system to the market and has been overjoyed with the response. Dive into their breakfast or lunch selections, or stop in for dessert, and you’ll instantly discover what makes Fóumami, Fóumami. By offering breakfast lunch and dinner, to stay or to go; soups and salads that can easily be a main course; snacks and a great selection of specially made hot and cold beverages, Fóumami is clearly a winner in the QSR market.

Mr. Wang has been working with Emerging Franchises to assist in franchising their brand across the United States. “The food is some of the best quality and taste we have seen in our careers. We are excited to bring Fóumami to the next level and with Michael’s outstanding leadership and franchising programs it will no doubt be a success.” Says Samantha Rincione of Emerging Franchises.

With Fóumami you will find:

Real Estate Assistance

Multiple Revenue Streams

Flexibility

Operational Assistance

World Class Training Programs

Dedicated Leadership

Marketing Assistance

For more information on becoming a Fóumami Franchisee please contact: samantha@emergingfranchises.com

www.emergingfranchises.com