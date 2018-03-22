Emerging Franchises Signs Atlanta Franchisee for Thumbs Up Diner

(Restaurant News Release) Thumbs Up Diner has been an Atlanta Institution for over a decade. Headquartered in Atlanta, Thumbs Up Diner sets the standard for breakfast. Friends and customers are the key to success and Thumbs Up Diner welcomes all business people, locals, and tourists who are in search of that perfect breakfast. With Thumbs Up Diner you will find:

A business that fits your lifestyle – Work all day and be home for dinner

A unique franchise opportunity – Short operating hours with limited time investment

Limited Competition – A breakfast focused menu that separate’s you from the competition

Signature Menu

Neighborhood Clientele

Emerging Franchises has been working with Thumbs Up Diner on national expansion. This week Felicia Munson has signed an agreement for a location in the Atlanta market. The Thumbs Up Diner team and Felicia are both very excited about their future together. “We are overjoyed to welcome Felicia to our Thumbs Up family” – Thumbs Up Diner

Thumbs Up Diner has set a goal to sell 20 more units this year and has no intention of slowing down. If you are interested in owning your own “lifestyle franchise” click below. Thumbs Up Diner may be the right choice for you!

