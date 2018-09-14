Emerging Franchises Secures Hot Fries Major Deal in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

(RestaurantNews.com) Hot Fries starts with the finest potatoes and it ends with your happiness, this is comfort food at its finest. With the finest potatoes sliced for maximum crispness, flash fried and golden brown, finished off by being hand seasoned with our array of seasonings we don’t disappoint! Hot Fries was founded by Shawn Patel and he is ready to take the brand national. “We would like to expand regionally across the US, and felt Emerging Franchises could help us get there. A few short months in and we have sold the Dallas Fort Worth market, I couldn’t be happier.” says Shawn Patel.

Hot Fries not only has the best flavored French fries around but they use gourmet seasonings to really give the full flavor. You can choose from French fries, curly fries, tater tots, or sweet potato fries. The seasonings include Cajun, Cayenne Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, Cinnamon Sugar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Parmesan Garlic, Ranch, Sea Salt, Sour Cream and Onion and Wild Buffalo. In addition to picking your topping, Hot Fries also has some famous dishes such as, Chili cheese fries, Irish nachos, buffalo fries, poutine fries, and the carne asada. If you’re not feeling the fry game, the offerings at Hot Fries expand to hot dogs, chicken wings, fish, build your own gourmet macaroni and cheese, baked or mashed potatoes, and some desserts.

To date Hot Fries has franchisees in the Visalia California area. This week Sammy Iskander has signed agreements for the Dallas Fort Worth area. He will be opening his first location in the Music City Mall in Lewisville Texas. Shawn and the Hot Fries team are excited to welcome him to the family!

For more information on owning your own Hot Fries, please click below: