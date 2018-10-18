Emerging Franchises Celebrates Banner Month and Has No Intention of Slowing Down

(RestaurantNews.com) Emerging Franchises is an all-around franchise development firm. Specializing in everything from franchise development, franchise representation, brand building, development of successful models, systems and procedures. At Emerging Franchises, their management team has done it all! They have been Franchisees, franchisors, franchise reps, venture capitalists and investors. They have built successful brands from the ground up. The education and knowledge that the management team has in marketing and branding is very instrumental in their lead generation and sales processes.

These past 6 months Emerging Franchises has been able to launch many of these brands successfully and secure sales indifferent regions of the county.

Emerging Franchises currently represents some of the hottest Emerging concepts in today’s market. “The goal is to assist our brands in putting their systems and procedures in place and making sure all the details are covered so they have the ability to be a successful franchise company.” The firm hand selects the brands themselves, and work to bring them to the next level of franchising nationally. Some of the brands Emerging Franchises currently represents are:

Buzzed Bull Creamery

Sweetcatch Poke

Ready Fit Go Meals

Ajian Sushi

Thumbs Up Diner

Lobster Pot

Bagelmeister

Peno Mediterranean Grill

Stacked Pickle

B Hots

Trash Can Cleaning USA

Sano Steam

At Home Therapy

Hot Fries

At Emerging Franchises, you can find what you’re looking for. They not only feature the brands above but have access to over 500 additional brands through their partnerships. If you are interested in owning a franchise they can help! Different types, different investment levels and different participation requirements. If you want it, they have it.

Please check out our website at www.emergingfranchises.com for more information or email samantha@emergingfranchises.com