Emerging Franchises Brings Chutneys Indian Grill to U.S.

(RestaurantNews.com) Chutneys Indian Grill was created to offer diners of fast casual the opportunity to enjoy fresh, build-to-order, healthy Indian street food. Fresh ingredients and real food made by hand, guests of Chutneys will be able to enjoy a healthier, fresher option to traditional Indian Food. Everything is fresh. Our Burrotis are pressed fresh and made in front of your eyes, our sauces are seasoned to perfection and our chutneys – that add another level of flavor – are all made fresh in the restaurant.

Everything done at Chutneys is to see a smile on your face and that you bring a new set of friends next time you come to visit.

Chutneys decided to bring their delicious dishes to the United States, with the help of Emerging Franchises they have done just that! Emerging Franchises and Chutneys Indian Grill hope to have 20 Units up and running over the next 2 years.

“The seamless operations and management are a huge part of Chutneys success,” said Emerging Franchises. “The delicious food too of course!”

With Chutneys Indian Grill you will find:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Assistance

In-depth Training

Experienced Management

Proven Concept

Delicious Food

For more information on owning your own Chutneys Indian Grill, please contact Samantha@emergingfranchises.com