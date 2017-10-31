Emerging Franchises brings Chutneys Indian Grill to the United States!

(RestaurantNews.com) Chutneys Indian Grill was created to offer diners of fast casual the opportunity to enjoy fresh, build-to-order, healthy Indian street food. Fresh ingredients and real food made by hand, guests of Chutneys will be able to enjoy a healthier, fresher option to traditional Indian Food.

Everything is fresh. Their Burrotis are pressed fresh and made in front of your eyes, their sauces are seasoned to perfection and their chutneys – that add another level of flavor. Everything is made fresh in the restaurant for customer enjoyment.

With the help of Emerging Franchises, Chutneys Indian Grill is now franchising throughout the United States. The Chutney’s team is excited to bring a fresh, fun and innovative twist on healthy Indian street food.

As a Chutneys Franchisee, you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Ongoing Training

Ongoing Operational Support

Extensive Operations manuals and How-to’s

Experienced Management

A concept that is fresh and exciting!

For more information on owning your own Chutney’s Indian Grill please contact Samantha@emergingfranchises.com