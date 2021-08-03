Emerging Franchise Happy Joe’s Prepares for Expansion with Strategic Redesign by Harrison

Popular family-centric pizza concept selects award-winning architecture and design firm for creation of new brand design

Bettendorf, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has chosen to partner with global design consultant firm Harrison to utilize its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to create a new image and brand design for the family-centric concept, in preparation for expansion.

Through its strategic storytelling approach, Harrison is tasked to create a look and feel that connects Happy Joe’s nostalgic 49-year-long past with elements of today’s dining and “eatertainment” venues. With plans to expand across the U.S. and beyond, Harrison will also keep growth top-of-mind in order to create a brand design that can easily go anywhere.

“Happy Joe’s is an iconic brand based in the Midwest that will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year,” said Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “I see the new design as the launching pad to the next 50 years of Happy Joe’s growth, across the U.S. and globally. Afterall, being ‘happy’ isn’t just an American characteristic. We plan on bringing Happy Joe’s to cities around the world starting in Cairo, Egypt, and there’s no one we’d rather have supporting us on this journey than Harrison.”

The new design is slated to debut in Happy Joe’s home state of Iowa in 2022. It will also be executed in several upcoming openings and will be available for new franchisees to implement moving forward.

“We’re excited to have been chosen to be part of the repositioning of such an iconic brand,” said Keith Anderson, COO of Harrison. “Happy Joe’s is full of history and spirit, which is going to make the creation of this new prototype a lot of fun. We see a lot of potential to expand Happy Joe’s throughout the U.S. and globally, and we’re honored to get to help them achieve this growth.”

To learn more about Happy Joe’s franchise opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Happy Joe’s, a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, is owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc. The family-centric pizza brand has nine company and 36 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 32 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Emerging Franchise Happy Joe’s Prepares for Expansion with Strategic Redesign by Harrison first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.