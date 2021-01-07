With food franchises off to a blistering start in 2021 Emerging Food Franchises is very excited to have nine brands currently on their portfolio.

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the restaurant industry changing daily Emerging Food Franchises is poised for massive growth as with some many restaurants closed due to Covid the company is prepared to immediately expand their brands into second generation restaurants that are already fully built out in most cases. There are approximately over 200,000 second generation restaurants currently available in the United States.

The startup investments ranges 100,000.00 to $150,000.00 all in for a brick and mortar emerging food franchise concept.

The company offers a variety of different concepts:

Healthy James Meal Prep

Cru Hemp Lounge

Original Hot Dog Factory

Love Thy Bagel

Egg Food Taco (virtual)

Fishy Express (virtual)

Ain’t No Thang But A Chicken Wang (virtual)

Good Morning Breakfast Bar

The company plans on a minimum of 80 units in total to be opened in 2021.

About Emerging Food Franchises

Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2020, Emerging Food Franchises is a food franchise development organization founded by Greg George and Dennis McKinley with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands. Emerging Food Franchises areas of expertise include franchise development, real estate, franchise representation, brand building and development of successful food franchise businesses.

Contact:

Greg George

Emerging Food Franchises

Co-Founder/Franchise Expert

Welcome to Emerging Food Franchises!

910-228-1995

EmergingFoodFranchises@gmail.com

The post Emerging Food Franchises Rapidly Expanding Their Nine Brand Portfolio first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.