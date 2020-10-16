Embrace the Flavors of Fall with New bellagreen Autumn Menu

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant debuts Autumn Seasonal Menu, available in-stores or for delivery and pick up from bellagreen.com beginning Oct. 13

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) bellagreen

is celebrating this year’s harvest with a new seasonal menu that highlights Earth’s most delightful autumn ingredients.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices. Each quarter, bellagreen praises Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables special to the season into a new limited-time menu, featuring naturally gluten-free, made-from-scratch dishes that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs.

Beginning Oct. 13, bellagreen’s Autumn Seasonal Menu will be available for dine-in, to-go and delivery directly from bellagreen.com. Guests can enjoy these bountiful items:

Two Bean Chili – Warm up with this vegetarian take on a familiar favorite: a medley of bell peppers, tomatoes, black and pinto beans, corn, quinoa, carrots, celery and onions, cooked with garlic and spices to deepen the flavor, garnished with cilantro and fresh jalapeño.

Autumn Harvest Salad – Roasted butternut squash, beets and baby carrots with greens and maple vinaigrette, plated over maple-infused ricotta cheese, topped with crushed pistachios.

Autumn Seared Salmon – Seared, sustainably sourced salmon, served over a sweet potato and butternut squash hash, topped with a combination of caramelized pears and onions, garnished with parsley.

Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust filled with bellagreen’s pumpkin cheesecake blend, topped with house-made caramel sauce, powdered sugar, cinnamon and a chocolate trellis, served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

As a digital leader in the fast-casual space, bellagreen recently implemented an internal delivery system, allowing the brand to control and improve its digital and delivery experience. When guests order through bellagreen.com , their order will now be delivered by a trusted bellagreen team member. Guests who order directly online no longer have to choose between great service, delivery speed or price. With the brand’s new delivery fleet, guests “Get All Three!” Compared to orders placed through third-party providers, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, orders placed directly through bellagreen.com are:

25% less expensive.

Delivered up to 15 minutes faster.

Safely delivered by a trusted bellagreen team member.

For every Autumn Seared Salmon dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $42,100 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 21,050 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With five locations in Houston and two in DFW, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

