Embrace the Change in Seasons with Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip’s Gingerbread Coffee Drinks

Popular bakery café debuts seasonal coffee drinks, available Sept. 17 through Dec. 31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Run, run, run as fast as you can to Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®! Guests can now enjoy sugar, spice and everything nice with the debut of the premium dessert destination’s Gingerbread Coffee!

Available from Sept. 17 until Dec. 31, Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® will offer Gingerbread Coffee drinks – espresso-based drinks made with Nestle® condensed milk and gingerbread syrup for a unique seasonal taste – served hot, iced or in a frappe.

“I’m really excited for guests to try our newest coffee creation,” said Heather Newland, director of marketing and communications. “It is really tasty, and it complements the change in seasons perfectly. Whether you enjoy it hot, cold or in a frappe, our Gingerbread Coffee drinks are the best drinks to cozy up with this season.”

To catch these delicious drinks, order in-store before Dec. 31. In addition to this unique seasonal offer, Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is helping guests make forever memories with made-to-order cookie cakes and sweet and savory party trays. Autumn is a season of gathering and celebration with friends and family, making it the perfect time to bring a cookie cake or a party tray to an office potluck or a family gathering. No matter the celebration, Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® helps make it warm and bright.

Ordering is available online at nestlecafe.com or by calling ahead to the nearest café. Delivery is available at participating locations.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 120 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

