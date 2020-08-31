Embrace the Change in Seasons with JINYA Ramen Bar’s Chef Specials Menu

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant features Karaage Chicken Ramen and SPAM Musibi Sept. 1 – Nov. 30

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fall is quickly approaching, and there is arguably no better way to enjoy the upcoming drop in temperature than with a warm, perfectly balanced bowl at JINYA Ramen Bar .

From Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, guests at the Japanese ramen restaurant can celebrate the change in seasons with JINYA’s Chef Specials Menu, which features a fan-favorite ramen and an all-new small plate. Throughout fall, cherish the cool weather with these bold, authentic items:

Karaage Chicken Ramen – Thin noodles, chicken soup, shio dare, chicken oil, j-mix, green onion, bamboo shoot, crispy chicken, karaage chicken sauce, seasoned egg and nori.

– Thin noodles, chicken soup, shio dare, chicken oil, j-mix, green onion, bamboo shoot, crispy chicken, karaage chicken sauce, seasoned egg and nori. SPAM Musibi – SPAM with Furikake rice wrapped with dried seaweed and garnished with fresh cilantro.

“At JINYA, we make sure our guests experience what true ramen culture is like,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “The change in seasons is the perfect opportunity to innovate our menu with new items and bring back old ones by popular demand. We hope our guests embrace the lower temperatures that fall brings as they explore more traditional flavors of Japanese cuisine.”

JINYA’s Chef Specials Menu is available at participating locations while supplies last.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chasu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

