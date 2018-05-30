The Elk Room named one of the best bars in the country by Esquire

The Elk Room, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar in Harbor East, was named one of the best bars in the country by Esquire magazine.

Published online today as “The Best Bars in America, 2018,” the article praises bartenders Shaun Stewart and Andrew Nichols, the two minds driving the cocktail menu.

“Too many speakeasy-type places still reek of the Gatsby remake. The Elk Room, praise Leo, is not that bar. Grab one of the six bar seats and meet Shaun Stewart and Andrew Nichols. The duo make inspired drinks of and with nearly anything — Stewart once won a cocktail competition using Jägermeister,” the piece reads. As to what to order, the blurb recommends the Poe’s Raven.

Opened in August, the Elk Room is the only Maryland bar to make Esquire’s list. Previously, other Baltimore establishments including Rye, the Brewer’s Art and Bad Decisions have been featured on Esquire’s previous Best Bars lists.

Read The Baltimore Sun’s review of the Elk Room from December here.

