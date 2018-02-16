Elizabeth restaurant to host Wes Anderson-themed pop-up dinner series

Oh, you love Wes Anderson, huh? Name five of his movies!

Up at Elizabeth, Ilana Regan’s acclaimed Lincoln Square restaurant, not only can they name Anderson’s movies, but they’re planning an upcoming dinner series based off the director’s work.

First reported by Time Out Chicago, the series will be “based on the aesthetic, themes, and voyages in the Wes Anderson motion pictures,” per the Tock ticket listing, with seats running from $100 to $150.

While some of the finer details are still being sorted, Time Out writes that diners can expect “goose-stuffed breads (‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’), seafood-heavy dishes (‘The Life Aquatic’), Indian cuisine (‘The Darjeeling Limited’), a camp-themed fish dish (‘Moonrise Kingdom’) and a very pink dessert (‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’)” among the items on the special menu, which will debut March 6 and run through April 21. Anderson’s next movie “Isle of Dogs” hits theaters March 23.

Tickets are already on sale via Tock, available in quantities for two to four people. Given the popularity of the acclaimed director, I would start shopping now.

Hat tip Time Out Chicago.

--

adlukach@chicagotribune.com | @lucheezy

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »