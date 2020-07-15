  1. Home
Elevation Burger Introduces Tasty Vegan Menu Option

July 15, 2020
From www.restaurantnews.com
By

Adds New Vegan Shake

 

(RestaurantNews.com)  Starting today, July 15th, 2020, all U.S. Elevation Burger restaurants are adding a refreshing new offering to their menu.

The “better-for-you burger” brand, is continuing to expand their plant-based menu options by introducing a brand-new vegan shake. Made from Vanilla Oat Milk Ice Cream and Unsweetened Almond Milk, this shake can be enjoyed as a sweet vanilla treat or guests have the option to add-in any of Elevation Burger’s delicious fruit options such as strawberries, mangos, blueberries, and bananas.

“Our hand-scooped and spun sweet milkshakes are a clear fan favorite.” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We are excited to be at the forefront of providing this plant-based alternate option so that even more customers can enjoy a sweet treat during the hot summer months and beyond.”

The new menu offering will be available in-store July 15th and via third party delivery beginning July 16th.

Contact: Lisa Aldape for Elevation Burger, laldape@jconnelly.com, 973-525-6550.

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter”, is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment. For more information, visit Elevation Burger online at www.elevationburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.