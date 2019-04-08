The Elephant building to be sold at auction May 1

The historic mansion housing The Elephant restaurant will be sold at auction next month, despite the owner’s efforts to save the building through a GoFundMe campaign.

The auction will be held on the premises at 924 N. Charles St. by Alex Cooper auction house on May 1. Auction agent Paul Cooper said he did not know what the starting bid would be, but according to the online listing, a $40,000 deposit is required from the purchaser.

The listing touts the building’s two floors of restaurants and a third floor used for storage, as well as features like stained glass windows and skylights designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany. The property will be sold “as is, where is.”

It’s exactly the outcome the buildings’ owners had sought to avoid. Earlier this month, Steven and Linda Brown Rivelis launched an online fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to save the restaurant. But as of Monday, they had raised just over $6,000 — far short of their goal of $600,000. That amount, they said, was needed to buy out an investor who is suing them in federal court.

Steven Rivelis could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

