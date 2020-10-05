Olivia Sanchez
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Election FAQ: Answers to Anne Arundel residents' questions on the election including voter registration deadlines and ballot drop box security

October 5, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Olivia Sanchez

Everything you need to know about how to vote in Anne Arundel County.