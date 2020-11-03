Jerry Jackson
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Election Day 2020: What to expect, hour by hour, after the polls close in Maryland

November 3, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jeff Barker
Jerry Jackson

What we'll know, and when we might know it, on Election Day in Maryland.