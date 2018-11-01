El Torito, Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex and El Torito Grill Will Salute Veterans with Complimentary Meals on Veterans Day

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) El Torito, Acapulco, Chevys and El Torito Grill will thank our men and women in uniform by offering all military personnel, past and present, a complimentary meal on Veteran’s Day.

All a veteran or current service member has to do is show up at any El Torito, El Torito Grill, Acapulco, or Chevys restaurant on Sunday, November 11, 2018, and have with them a valid ID, and they will be served a meal free of charge at any time from 3pm until closing time. Not available during brunch.

At El Torito, the complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

At Acapulco, the complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Taquitos, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

At Chevys, the complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

At El Torito Grill, the complimentary meal will consist of a choice between the following items: Two-Item Combo, Fajita Salad, Mesquite Grilled Chicken Tostada, and Carnitas Yucatán.

As to the valid ID’s, all persons must have just one of the following forms of identification: (a) U.S. Uniformed Services Identification Card, (b) U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, (c) Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), (d) Veterans Organization Card (i.e. American Legion and VFW), (e) DD214 Certificate, (f) Veteran Identification Card (VIC) or, (g) Photograph in U.S. Uniform or wearing U.S. Uniform.

