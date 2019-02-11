El Salto Mexican restaurant to open third location in Perry Hall

El Salto Mexican restaurant, a longtime staple in Brooklyn Park, will be opening a third location, this one in Perry Hall.

The restaurant plans to open in the Perry Hall Square shopping center on Ebenezer Road, manager Jesus Alcala said. As of yet, there is no projected opening date, he said.

In addition to the original location on Ritchie Highway, which opened in 1995, El Salto has a second location, on Waltham Woods Road in Parkville. El Salto was voted the top Mexican restaurant in The Sun’s 2018 Best of Baltimore readers’ poll.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun