El Pollo Loco Unwraps a Holiday Tradition with New Handmade Chicken Tamales

The Seasonal Tamale Offerings Rooted in Mexican Holiday Tradition are Available for a Limited Time Only

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) El Pollo Loco (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, has launched new Handmade Chicken Tamales, a classic Mexican holiday tradition, to kick off the holiday season. The tamales are available in a limited edition line of new Handmade Chicken Tamale Platters or to add to any family meal for just $5.99.

“As the holidays are approaching, we want our customers to enjoy El Pollo Loco’s tasty and authentic Mexican holiday tamales,” said Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research and Development and Executive Chef at El Pollo Loco. “With so much flavor, our Handmade Chicken Tamales are made perfectly with extra love and care for a delicious lunch or as the highlight of a holiday family dinner.”

The new line of Chicken Tamale Platters includes the following:

Tamale & Taco Platter – Handmade chicken tamale, taco al carbon, accompanied by a choice of any small side

Handmade chicken tamale, taco al carbon, accompanied by a choice of any small side Tamale & Soup Platter – Handmade chicken tamale and small chicken tortilla soup

Handmade chicken tamale and small chicken tortilla soup 2 Tamales Platter – Two handmade chicken tamales with choice of a small side

El Pollo Loco is dedicated to creating menu options that are made with fresh ingredients and provide a healthier alternative to typical fast food. The brand’s new Handmade Chicken Tamale Platters are the latest menu items inspired by the culinary and cultural traditions of Mexico and the Company’s hometown of Los Angeles.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

