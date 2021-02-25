El Pollo Loco’s New Loco Lunch Boxes Will Make You Love Lunch Again

Fun, portable boxes take uninspired midday meals from ordinary to extraordinary

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is reigniting the lost joy of lunchtime with its new line of Loco Lunch Boxes. As remote work and social distancing requirements have upended lunchtime, midday meals have lost their luster, leaving many stuck in a rut and eating uninspired lunches at their home desk or noshing on the same thing every day.

Say goodbye to sad lunches! El Pollo Loco packs the lunch you really want with a complete meal in a cheerful, easy-to-carry box. The new Loco Lunch Boxes offer a convenient lunch experience for people to enjoy delicious, satisfying food — whether they’re working from home, are on the go or heading back to the office.

“Once people started sheltering at home and working remotely, going out for lunch shifted to throwing together quick meals at home,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “To inject some joy back into lunchtime and give people delicious and convenient to-go options that replace disappointing leftovers and inspire them to love lunch again, we created satisfying meals that come in a fun, portable container.”

The new Loco Lunch Boxes come in four options, all of which include a rice and beans cup, chips, salsa, and a churro for dessert:

Chicken Guacamole Burrito: Tender pieces of our famous citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, fresh handmade guacamole, pinto beans, shredded cabbage and sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with queso fresco and house-made pico de gallo.

Tender pieces of our famous citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, fresh handmade guacamole, pinto beans, shredded cabbage and sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with queso fresco and house-made pico de gallo. Baja Shrimp Tacos: Two tacos made with corn and flour blend artisanal tortillas and filled with shrimp cooked to perfection in a chipotle and garlic marinade, and topped with fresh shredded cabbage, house-made pico de gallo and Baja chipotle sauce.

Two tacos made with corn and flour blend artisanal tortillas and filled with shrimp cooked to perfection in a chipotle and garlic marinade, and topped with fresh shredded cabbage, house-made pico de gallo and Baja chipotle sauce. Chicken Avocado Gordita: Tender pieces of our famous citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, wrapped in grilled flatbread with fresh shredded lettuce blend, fresh avocado slices, Baja chipotle sauce and topped with queso fresco and house-made pico de gallo.

Tender pieces of our famous citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, wrapped in grilled flatbread with fresh shredded lettuce blend, fresh avocado slices, Baja chipotle sauce and topped with queso fresco and house-made pico de gallo. Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla: Tender pieces of our famous citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken melted between a flour tortilla along with shredded Monterey jack cheese and house-made pico de gallo and served with a side of fresh handmade guacamole.

Loco Lunch Boxes will also be available for purchase in packs of six, eight and 12 on El Pollo Loco’s catering menu.

For more on El Pollo Loco’s new line of Loco Lunch Boxes and to view the supporting TV spot, visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube channel .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com .

