El Pollo Loco Fires Up $5 Combos Menu with New Offerings

More Fire-Grilled. More Fresh Sliced. And More Made-from-Scratch with New Fire-Grilled Combos for Just $5.

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, unveiled new Fire-Grilled Combos that are the perfect blend of traditional Mexican flavors and new Los Angeles inspiration. And they are only $5!

Made with the freshest ingredients and handcrafted to order, each $5 Fire-Grilled Combo features El Pollo Loco’s signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken. The limited-time offerings incorporate the culinary traditions of El Pollo Loco’s Mexican-American roots and are accompanied by chips and a drink. The five flavorful options include:

Chicken Taquitos with Guacamole – Three handmade taquitos with shredded ranchero chicken, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo, cilantro, and creamy cilantro dressing.

– Three handmade taquitos with shredded ranchero chicken, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo, cilantro, and creamy cilantro dressing. Chicken Nachos – Fire-grilled chicken, handmade guacamole, sour cream, creamy queso blanco, pinto beans, fresh pico de gallo, and tortilla chips with sea salt.

– Fire-grilled chicken, handmade guacamole, sour cream, creamy queso blanco, pinto beans, fresh pico de gallo, and tortilla chips with sea salt. Tacos al Carbon – Three tacos with fire-grilled chicken, onions, and cilantro.

– Three tacos with fire-grilled chicken, onions, and cilantro. Classic Chicken Burrito – Shredded ranchero chicken, pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, and Spanish rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

– Shredded ranchero chicken, pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, and Spanish rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Original Pollo Bowl – Chopped fire-grilled chicken breast, pinto beans, Spanish rice, fresh pico de gallo, onions, and cilantro.

“At El Pollo Loco, you can expect more,” said Hector Muñoz, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “More fire-grilled, more fresh ingredients, and more made-from-scratch! With the $5 Fire-Grilled Combos, we wanted to give our customers more by making some of their favorite El Pollo Loco entrées available at a great price.”

The $5 Fire-Grilled Combos are currently available for customers to order ahead for pick-up or delivery online at www.elpolloloco.com/order or through the El Pollo Loco mobile app, which can be downloaded in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

Media Contact:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-202-1477

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com