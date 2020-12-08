El Pollo Loco Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Throwback to Original Logo

Special Edition Retro-Designed Gift Cards and Anniversary Offer

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is commemorating its 40th anniversary by paying homage to its heritage story and signature L.A. Mex cuisine with a special edition e-gift card offer.

El Pollo Loco’s story began in Sinaloa, Mexico with a young enterprising man, a family recipe and a dream to serve authentic, Mexican style fire-grilled chicken. Pancho Ochoa sold everything and began selling his chicken to the local community in the shell of his former shoe store. Instantaneously, his customers fell in love with it. Ochoa’s success and a belief in the American Dream emboldened him to make the journey stateside in 1980 and open the first El Pollo Loco in Los Angeles on Alvarado Street. It quickly became a local favorite for its fresh, citrus-marinated chicken. That first U.S. restaurant still stands, serving the same delicious chicken people fell in love with 40 years ago.

Today, the same spirit, commitment to family and the highest-quality food, and of course, citrus-marinated chicken are the common thread that connects more than 475 El Pollo Loco locations in 6 states across the country to the original that started it all in the heart of Los Angeles.

To honor and celebrate this momentous forty-year milestone, starting December 8 through December 9, customers will receive a $10 bonus e-gift card with the purchase of a limited edition $40 e-gift card. These special gift cards were designed to include the bright and retro logo from forty years ago and imagery from the first El Pollo Loco restaurant. The original logo and the first menu will also be featured across El Pollo Loco’s social media channels for one day only, on December 8.

“As we reflect on the evolution of the brand over the past 40 years, we’re most proud of our unwavering commitment to preserving our heritage, our franchisees and employees who built this brand one customer at a time, and the impact we have made in the communities we serve,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Looking ahead, we have big ambitions with purpose to do good and to continue bringing people together through the power of food.”

El Pollo Loco thanks its customers and employees for 40 years of familia. Watch the anniversary video here .

For more information and to purchase the limited-edition e-gift card, please visit elpolloloco.com/gift-cards .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

