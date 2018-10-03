El Pollo Guapo To Open Restaurant On Hartford's Front Street

El Pollo Guapo, the popular rotisserie chicken spot on Wethersfield’s Berlin Turnpike, is heading to the city.

Owners Heather and Roy Riedl plan to open a second location of their concept on Hartford’s Front Street in early 2019, taking over the space formerly occupied by Qdoba, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant that closed in July.

“It’s about double the size [of the original location]; a big change for us, but a much-needed next step,” Heather Riedl said Wednesday. “We’re really kind of bursting at the seams in Wethersfield.”

Peter J. Christian, director of development at HB Nitkin Group, Front Street’s developer, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Riedls opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1866 Berlin Turnpike in June 2017, with a menu of rotisserie chicken and sides like roasted vegetables, rice and plantains; salads, rice bowls, wraps, tacos and tapas-style snacks like empanadas, smashed avocado with tortilla chips and chicken quesadillas. The Wethersfield restaurant serves mostly carryout, with limited seating, and the Riedls wanted to offer more to their regular customers with their next venture.

“A lot of our loyal guests are looking to sit down and eat, or looking to hop on Wi-Fi, or they want to maybe have a beer,” Heather said. “Those are things we really took into consideration when we were looking for a new space.”

The Front Street restaurant, with seating for about 54, will serve beer and wine, and the Riedls are hoping families and groups will come in for a relaxed dine-in experience before a movie or a visit to the Connecticut Science Center.

“We want to have it be the lifestyle brand we’ve always envisioned,” Heather said. With busy lunch crowds in Wethersfield, “sometimes for lunch, you can’t get a seat, and I think that can deter people from coming in sometimes.”

The Hartford menu will remain largely the same as the Wethersfield location, Heather said, with a few different options.

“Rotisserie chicken is still always going to be our focus; scratch food. I don’t think we’re going to stray too much from what people have been loving about El Pollo Guapo already, but we’ve thought of some different appetizer options. Some changes, but nothing incredibly drastic.”

El Pollo Guapo followed the Riedls’ food truck, Mercado, which launched as a catering business four years ago and began vending at farmers’ markets and public events in the spring of 2015, with a trailer hitched to a pickup. In 2016, the business graduated to its current full-sized box truck, serving what the Riedls call "Span-ish" cuisine: tapas-style plates like duck fat fried potatoes, pork empanadas, queso frito with truffle honey and fennel pollen and arroz con pollo.

Mercado’s concept will continue as-is, Heather said, with full-service catering and stops at markets, breweries and special events. The Wethersfield restaurant will also operate as usual.

“We’ve been so lucky to have the community embrace us in Wethersfield and Newington,” she said. “We’ll still keep this spot going for sure, but we’ll be a little closer to our Hartford and Glastonbury people.”

“We always kind of had Hartford in the back of our minds as a place we really wanted to put down roots, contribute to the community and call home.”

Information: elpolloguapo.com.