El Fenix Salutes All Military Personnel With Free Meal On Veterans Day

All active-duty and retired military personnel eat free from special veterans menu Nov. 11

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With all four of Founder Mike Martinez’s sons having served in World War II, El Fenix understands the sacrifices made by veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

To recognize and salute these brave men and women, El Fenix is inviting them in for a free meal on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active-duty and retired members of the U.S. military will receive a complimentary* meal of their choice, selected from a special veterans menu. The menu features the following entrées served with rice and beans:

Enchilada Plates (2) world famous enchiladas made with aged cheddar cheese Cheese with chili con carne Sour Cream Chicken seasoned chicken with sour cream sauce Seasoned Chicken choice of ranchera or creamy tomatillo sauce

Classic Beef Taco (2)

Tamale Plates (2) Beef Tamale with chili con carne Chicken Verde with tomatillo sauce Pork Adobado with anaheim sauce



This offer is available at all 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit ElFenix.com.

*Valid military ID or proof of service required. Not valid in combination with other coupons, offers or discounts. Beverage, tax and tip not included. Add-ons extra. Valid for dine-in only on 11/11/17.

About El Fenix

El Fenix was founded in 1918 by Mike Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who opened a small restaurant on the corner of Griffin St. and McKinney Ave. in Dallas. El Fenix is renowned as the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine and for its Wednesday Enchilada Dinner. Nation’s Restaurant News named El Fenix one of its 50 All-American Icons – “restaurants that stole our hearts and stood the test of time.” El Fenix has won D Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards for “Best Tex-Mex” and “Best Margarita” in DFW for five of the past six years. Open seven days a week, there are currently 21 El Fenix restaurants throughout North Texas and one in WinStar World Casino & Resort. For more information, visit ElFenix.com.

