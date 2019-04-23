El Fenix Offering Guests the Chance to Win FREE El Fenix for a YEAR

Guests can also enjoy a limited time offer meal for two

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, the founder of Tex-Mex cuisine, is offering guests the chance of a lifetime! Now through May 5, guests can enter to win FREE El Fenix for a YEAR – a $500 value – by joining the El Fenix e-club at any DFW El Fenix location or by visiting ElFenix.com/enter. No purchase is necessary to be entered to win! Sounds too good to be true, right? One lucky winner will be randomly selected and notified after the contest ends on May 5.

That’s not all! Guests can also stop into any participating El Fenix location and enjoy a cup of queso and Sizzling Chicken Fajitas for Two – all for just $19.99. This meal for two is served with a cup of queso, unlimited chips and salsa plus Chicken Fajitas for Two served with fresh-made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and a choice of flour or corn tortillas. But don’t wait too long to enjoy – this offer is only available through May 31!

Stay tuned for more exclusive promotions and events by following El Fenix on Facebook or Instagram.

There are 21 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit ElFenix.com.

About El Fenix

El Fenix was founded in 1918 by Mike Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who opened a small restaurant on the corner of Griffin St. and McKinney Ave. in Dallas. El Fenix is renowned as the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine and for its Wednesday Enchilada Dinner. Nation’s Restaurant News named El Fenix one of its 50 All-American Icons – “restaurants that stole our hearts and stood the test of time.” El Fenix has won D Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards for “Best Tex-Mex” and “Best Margarita” in DFW for five straight years. Open seven days a week, there are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For more information, visit ElFenix.com.

