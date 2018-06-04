El Fenix Introduces Centennial Margarita Featuring Custom Reserve Barrel Of Tequila

Try limited supply custom tequila and enter to win Free El Fenix for a Year and swag from Patrón

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) True Tex-Mex lovers know that the best way to enjoy some tasty enchiladas is with the perfect margarita.

So, it’s a no brainer that El Fenix Mexican Restaurant – the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine – has teamed up with Patrón to create a limited-edition margarita using a custom barrel of El Fenix Patrón® Barrel Select Reposado made specifically for its 100th anniversary.

Beginning June 4, guests can indulge in the Centennial Margarita – hand-crafted using El Fenix’s very own Centennial Reserve Edition of Patrón Barrel Select Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citronge, freshly-squeezed lime juice and house simple syrup.

This premium margarita is available for just $9.99 at all 22 locations while supplies last. Don’t you deserve a celebratory margarita? Visit your favorite El Fenix to reward yourself before the last El Fenix Centennial Reserve Edition of Patrón Reposado is served.

To commemorate the new margarita, El Fenix is partnering with Patrón to launch an “Enter To Win Contest.” From June 4 to June 24, guests can visit ElFenix.com/Enter and enter to win Free El Fenix for a Year, plus prizes from Patrón for the top three winners.

Stay tuned for more exclusive promotions and events by joining the VIP club at ElFenix.com and by following El Fenix on Facebook or Instagram.

About El Fenix

El Fenix was founded in 1918 by Mike Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who opened a small restaurant on the corner of Griffin St. and McKinney Ave. in Dallas. El Fenix is renowned as the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine and for its Wednesday Enchilada Dinner. Nation’s Restaurant News named El Fenix one of its 50 All-American Icons – “restaurants that stole our hearts and stood the test of time.” El Fenix has won D Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards for “Best Tex-Mex” and “Best Margarita” in DFW for five straight years. Open seven days a week, there are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For more information, visit ElFenix.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com