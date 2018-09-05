El Fenix Celebrates a Century of Tex-Mex with Epic 100th Anniversary Party

$1 cheese enchiladas, mariachi band, giveaways and more Sept. 13

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Very few restaurant concepts have the staying power to celebrate even a decade of service. This September, Dallas’ own El Fenix Mexican Restaurant is turning 100!

To celebrate, the originator of Tex-Mex, is throwing an epic birthday party on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the flagship location at 1601 McKinney Ave. in downtown Dallas, near Klyde Warren Park. Partygoers will get to experience food specials, mariachi bands and more.

El Fenix’s downtown location will open early at 10 a.m. and will be offering $1 cheese enchilada plates from open to close. Yes, you read that correctly. El Fenix’s world-famous, signature, hand-rolled cheese enchilada plates, served with rice and beans, will cost just $1 – ALL DAY!

In addition to the celebratory enchilada plate offer, El Fenix’s location in downtown Dallas has special activities scheduled on Thursday. To kick off the party, Mayor Mike Rawlings will host a special unveiling of El Fenix’s new street sign beginning at 9 a.m. Alamo St. is being renamed to Miguel Martinez Way in honor of the founder of El Fenix, Miguel Martinez.

Coca-Cola’s Polar Bear will also be onsite and giving away prizes to SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, the SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, Six Flags and more. Plus, the first 750 dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a FREE commemorative El Fenix Centennial Coca-Cola bottle.

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show will join the celebration from 6-10 a.m., broadcasting their show LIVE from the restaurant and hosting giveaways with 106.1 KISS FM!

“The fact that Miguel Martinez founded El Fenix and created Tex-Mex cuisine right here in Dallas – and we’ve stayed true to the original recipes – makes our Centennial a cause for celebration for the entire North Texas community,” said Brian Livingston, President of Firebird Restaurant Group LLC, which bought El Fenix from the Martinez family in 2008. “Our celebration started at the beginning of the year with the release of our Centennial Margarita and Centennial Specials. But, Sept. 13 is the day that we’ve all been waiting for. We couldn’t have made it 100 years without the ongoing support of our loyal guests, so we planned this celebration to say ‘thank you’. We can’t wait to share this historic milestone with everyone on Thursday.”

Stay tuned for more exclusive promotions and events by joining the El Fenix e-club and by following El Fenix on Facebook or Instagram.

There are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit ElFenix.com.

About El Fenix

El Fenix was founded in 1918 by Mike Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who opened a small restaurant on the corner of Griffin St. and McKinney Ave. in Dallas. El Fenix is renowned as the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine and for its Wednesday Enchilada Dinner. Nation’s Restaurant News named El Fenix one of its 50 All-American Icons – “restaurants that stole our hearts and stood the test of time.” El Fenix has won D Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards for “Best Tex-Mex” and “Best Margarita” in DFW for five straight years. Open seven days a week, there are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For more information, visit ElFenix.com.

