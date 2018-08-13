El Fenix Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Beach Vacation Giveaway

Enter to win the ‘El Fenix Beach Giveaway’ through Sept. 13

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) El Fenix Mexican Restaurant has been pulling out all the stops for its 100th anniversary and now the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine is sending one lucky winner and a guest to Mexico!

To say ‘thank you’ to its loyal customers for helping El Fenix become the longest-running Mexican restaurant chain in the U.S., the Dallas restaurant is giving away a four-night Funjet Vacations® getaway for two to either Cancun or Riviera Maya (winners choice) with all-inclusive accommodations at a RIU Hotels and Resorts property. Round trip transportation between the airport and hotel is also included.

“We’ve been celebrating our 100th anniversary all year and we’re excited to have the opportunity to add this amazing giveaway,” said Brian Livingston, President and COO of Firebird Restaurant Group LLC, which bought El Fenix from the Martinez family in 2008. “El Fenix wouldn’t be where it is today without the ongoing support of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, so we can’t wait to send one of our loyal fans and their guest on the ultimate beach vacation!”

Enter to win this trip of a lifetime by joining the El Fenix e-club at ElFenix.com/Enter between Aug. 13 and Sept. 13.

In addition to the beach giveaway, El Fenix is hosting an epic 100th anniversary party on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the flagship location at 1601 McKinney Ave. in downtown Dallas. Partygoers will get to experience food specials, live music and more. Throughout the day, El Fenix’s downtown location will be offering $1 cheese enchilada plates from open to close. Also, the first 750 dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free commemorative El Fenix Centennial Coca-Cola bottle. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Stay tuned for more exclusive promotions and events by following El Fenix on Facebook or Instagram.

There are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit ElFenix.com.

About El Fenix

El Fenix was founded in 1918 by Mike Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who opened a small restaurant on the corner of Griffin St. and McKinney Ave. in Dallas. El Fenix is renowned as the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine and for its Wednesday Enchilada Dinner. Nation’s Restaurant News named El Fenix one of its 50 All-American Icons – “restaurants that stole our hearts and stood the test of time.” El Fenix has won D Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards for “Best Tex-Mex” and “Best Margarita” in DFW for five straight years. Open seven days a week, there are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For more information, visit ElFenix.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com