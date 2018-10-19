El Cholo Celebrates 95 Years in Los Angeles

Will Offer 95 Cent Combo Dinner Oct. 23 at all Six Locations

Ron Salisbury

El Cholo owner and grandson of founders.

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) El Cholo Restaurants is celebrating its 95th year in Los Angeles by offering its all-time bestselling dish, a Number 1 combination plate (cheese enchilada, rolled beef taco, Spanish rice and refried beans), for 95 cents all day Tuesday, October 23rd at its six restaurant locations.

Since first opening its doors in 1923, El Cholo has operated as a family-owned business and today, the restaurants are run by Ron Salisbury, grandson of the founders, together with fourth, fifth and sixth generation family members. El Cholo’s legacy lies in its steadfast commitment to quality ingredients, long family history, loyal employees and devoted clientele. “Growing up it was always interesting to see the diversity of Angelenos that came into the restaurant. Our food is what set us apart and everyone wanted a bite of it,” said owner Ron Salisbury. “By staying true to our original recipes, we have not only made it to 95 years, but we have also grown from one restaurant to six.”

Today some of the most popular dishes on the menu include a Number 1 combination, a favorite of Olympic athlete (and Salisbury’s babysitter) Louis Zamperini, as well as its famous green corn tamales and margaritas. Each dish on El Cholo’s menu displays the year it was introduced, allowing guests to experience a true taste of history.

El Cholo currently has six locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange County: Los Angeles (the original on Western Ave.), downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, La Habra, Anaheim Hills and Corona Del Mar.

El Cholo Number 1 Combination

El Cholo

El Cholo is a historic Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles that has been owned and operated by the same family since 1923. The restaurant is committed to serving the best quality food available at reasonable prices with warm and friendly hospitality.

For more information visit: www.elcholo.com/ourstory or www.instagram.com/elcholo1923.

“I cannot imagine Los Angeles without El Cholo.” – Caroline Bates, Gourmet Magazine

Contact:

Violette Daou, Marketing Manager

El Cholo Restaurants

vdaou@elcholo.com