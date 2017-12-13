El Buen Gusto Peruvian Cuisine opens in downtown Allentown

Can’t afford a trip to Cusco or Lima? That’s OK — me neither. Fortunately, the newly-opened El Buen Gusto is serving authentic Peruvian cuisine closer to home at the former Cebiche House restaurant, 442 N. Eighth St. in Allentown.

According to Dante Vidal, who operates the two-month-old El Buen Gusto with chef Marcos Rios, the space was overhauled to include new furniture, televisions and kitchen equipment, including a char-broil oven for its signature char-broiled chicken.

Other menu highlights include appetizers such as seafood marinated in lime and Peruvian spices and potatoes with a slightly spicy Peruvian cheese sauce; and entrees ($12-$20.99), such as tender steak sauteed in olive oil with onions and tomatoes and red snapper cooked in shellfish sauce with shrimp and scallops.

“Some of our big-selling dishes, so far, include our shrimp bisque with rice, Peruvian corn and Andean spices, our mixture of assorted deep-fried seafood with yuca fries and, of course, our char-broiled chicken,” Vidal said.

The 104-seat, BYOB restaurant, which means "good taste" in English, serves traditional Peruvian breakfast items, including fresh tamales and pork sausage on French bread, on Sunday mornings.

Customers also can choose from a wide variety of fresh fruit juices, including mango, peach and pineapple, and desserts, including rice pudding, tres leches cake and Peruvian caramel cookies.

Delivery and take-out are available. Info: 610-351-6444.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog