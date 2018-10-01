Ejji Ramen opening second location in Bethesda

Ejji Ramen, which has operated out of Belvedere Square Market since 2014, is opening a second location inside Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this month.

The new location will open Oct. 11 inside the food court at the mall.

Ejji Ramen’s menu at the new Westfield Montgomery location will be similar to the Baltimore location. Expect popular dishes such as Ejji Mac & Cheese Ramen Dog, Tonkotsu Porky Ramen and Miso Corny Ramen.

“After carefully scouting locations for more than a year, it was clear that Westfield Montgomery Mall would be a great choice for our expansion between the high quality of neighboring tenants and the fact that the mall has a reputation as a dining destination,” Oscar Lee, the restaurant’s co-owner, said in a prepared statement.

Ejji Ramen’s new location will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Westfield Montgomery mall is located at 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda.

