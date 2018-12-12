On the eighth day of cookies, my true love gave to me: Magical Sugar Plum Shortbreads

Sometimes a simple cookie just won’t do. You need a show-stopper.

Here’s a great, glamorous-yet-delicious holiday cookie recipe from our files and comes from award-winner Denise Russo-Caiazzo of Easton.

MAGICAL SUGAR PLUM SHORTBREADS

Orange pecan shortbread cookies

2 1/2 cups organic all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 cup finely chopped toasted pecans

6 Tbsps. granulated sugar

1 1/2 Tbsps. freshly grated orange zest

2 sticks salted butter, cut into small bits

1/2 cup homemade or prepared plum jam, or other favorite red jam

1/3 cup sparkling white sugar for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place oven rack in lower third of oven. Line baking sheets with parchment, or lightly grease.

Toast the pecans on a baking sheet for about 10 minutes (but keep an eye on them). In medium bowl, combine flour, spices, nuts, sugar and orange zest.

Using a pastry blender, or mixer with paddle attachment on low speed, blend in butter pieces until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling together.

Knead dough by hand until the dough is smooth. Form into a ball and then flatten into a disc on a lightly floured surface. Roll dough until 1/2-inch thick. Using a 1 1/2- to 3-inch cookie cutter, cut into desired shapes. Place onto baking sheet 2 inches apart.

Bake for 17-21 minutes, (20-22 minutes for large cookies) until bottoms start to brown and centers are set.

Allow cookies to cool on wire rack to cool. After cookies are cooled. use a paint brush to apply the jam. Final step is to sprinkle with sparkling white sugar.

— Denise Russo-Caiazzo, Easton

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628