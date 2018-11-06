Eight eateries participating in first Easton Latin Restaurant Week

Spice up your fall with empanadas, flautas and other Latin American specialties at Easton’s first Latin Restaurant Week, Tuesday through Nov. 18.

The event, featuring fixed-price, multi-course menus at eight Easton area dining establishments, is a celebration of the delicious cuisine from Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries.

Participating Easton restaurants include Tierra de Fuego, 612 Northampton St.; Mesa Modern Mexican, 42 S. Third St.; El Super Taco, 201 S. 12th St.; Jazz Restaurant, 1428 Butler St.; Easton Taco & Rotisserie, 1054 Northampton St.; and Easton Food Market & Restaurant, 250 Line St.

La Perla Tapatia at 308 Old Mill Road in Forks Township and Taqueria La Plaza at 1647 Washington Blvd. in Wilson also are participating.

Most of the restaurants are mom-and-pop businesses featuring family recipes passed down through generations. Many also are BYOB. For menus and more information, see eastonrestaurantweek.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog