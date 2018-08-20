Egypt Star Bakery to open fourth location at former Emmaus Bakery spot

An iconic Lehigh Valley bakery will replace another in Emmaus.

Egypt Star Bakery, which traces its origins to the 1930s, is expected to open its fourth location within a few days at the former Emmaus Bakery space at 415 Chestnut St.

“We have an inspection Wednesday, so we’re being optimistic and praying that maybe by Friday or Saturday we’ll be ready to open the doors,” said Beth Sipos, who operates Egypt Star with her husband, Les Sipos. “Our goal is to open as soon as possible, so the people of Emmaus have a bakery again.”

The Emmaus Bakery, known for its large doughnuts and custom cakes, closed July 1, a little more than a month after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services temporarily shut it down due to 20 health violations.

The bakery, established in 1934 and originally known as Shadler’s Bakery under its first owner, John Shadler, for the past eight years was run by Beth’s brother, Robert Erdossy.

The Siposes, who operate bakeries in Allentown, Coplay and Whitehall Township, weren’t looking for another location.

The couple saw an opportunity, however, when the Emmaus building, owned by Beth’s father, became available.

“This just fell into our lap,” Beth said. “… It was essentially an empty space that we’re happy to fill.”

The newest Egypt Star location will be managed by the Siposes’ daughter, Jessica Hanna, and will employ longtime sales clerks from Emmaus Bakery, Beth said.

It will feature Egypt Star’s full line of products — from cakes, cookies, doughnuts and danishes to muffins, pies, rolls and sticky buns.

“The cream doughnuts are definitely a favorite,” Beth said. “A lot of people also love our breads, especially our French and rye.”

As has been the case for decades, all Egypt Star baking will be done in Allentown, with the Emmaus location serving as another retail outlet, Beth said.

Egypt Star was started by the late Steven and Mary Zdrofcoff, who opened Egypt Baking Co. more than 80 years ago in the Egypt section of Whitehall Township.

When the bakery burned down, around 1940, the Zdrofcoffs purchased the Star Bakery on Front Street in Allentown, combining the two names to form Egypt Star Bakery.

Beth’s mother, Esther Erdossy, was a longtime employee of the bakery before becoming a co-owner in 1997.

“My husband’s father and my mother worked for the original family,” said Beth, noting her mother is still a part owner.

Egypt Star, which will announce the Emmaus opening on its website and Facebook page, supplies breads and rolls to several Lehigh Valley restaurants, including The Brass Rail and Courthouse Deli in Allentown, Deja Brew and Tocci’s Tailgaters Pub & Grill in Bethlehem, Dunderbak’s Market Cafe and Palace Pizza in Whitehall Township and Windsor Deli in Upper Macungie Township.

